Could WWE NXT Get an Appearance from “The American Nightmare” Next Week?

WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes made waves on social media during the two co-main events at the WWE NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event on Sunday night.
The top dog of WWE shared a post on X that aired during the PLE broadcast, read by Vic Joseph and Booker T on commentary.
“Watching WWE NXT Battleground curious how my old friend Ethan Page will do against Trick Williams,” Rhodes wrote. “Actually thinking of ‘dashing’ down to FL this week with a gift and see some old friends.”
Watching @WWENXT Battleground curious how my old friend @OfficialEGO will do against @_trickwilliams— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 10, 2024
( Actually thinking of “dashing” down to FL this week with a gift and see some old friends ) @VicJosephWWE @ShawnMichaels
