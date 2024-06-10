Could WWE NXT Get an Appearance from “The American Nightmare” Next Week?

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes made waves on social media during the two co-main events at the WWE NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event on Sunday night.

The top dog of WWE shared a post on X that aired during the PLE broadcast, read by Vic Joseph and Booker T on commentary.

“Watching WWE NXT Battleground curious how my old friend Ethan Page will do against Trick Williams,” Rhodes wrote. “Actually thinking of ‘dashing’ down to FL this week with a gift and see some old friends.”

Watching @WWENXT Battleground curious how my old friend @OfficialEGO will do against @_trickwilliams



( Actually thinking of “dashing” down to FL this week with a gift and see some old friends ) @VicJosephWWE @ShawnMichaels — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 10, 2024