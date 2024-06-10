WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Could WWE NXT Get an Appearance from “The American Nightmare” Next Week?

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 10, 2024

Could WWE NXT Get an Appearance from “The American Nightmare” Next Week?

WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes made waves on social media during the two co-main events at the WWE NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event on Sunday night.

The top dog of WWE shared a post on X that aired during the PLE broadcast, read by Vic Joseph and Booker T on commentary.

“Watching WWE NXT Battleground curious how my old friend Ethan Page will do against Trick Williams,” Rhodes wrote. “Actually thinking of ‘dashing’ down to FL this week with a gift and see some old friends.”

Lineup Unveiled for WWE NXT Following Battleground 2024

The lineup for the post-WWE NXT Battleground 2024 episode of WWE NXT is continuing to take shape. Before the WWE NXT World Championship mai [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 10, 2024 10:02AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #cody rhodes

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87902/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π