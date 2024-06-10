WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Lineup Unveiled for WWE NXT Following Battleground 2024

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 10, 2024

The lineup for the post-WWE NXT Battleground 2024 episode of WWE NXT is continuing to take shape.

Before the WWE NXT World Championship main event between Trick Williams and Ethan Page at the WWE NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event on Sunday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, Vic Joseph and Booker T announced the lineup for the follow-up NXT show on USA Network next Tuesday night.

Below is the officially advertised lineup for the Tuesday, June 11, 2024 episode of WWE NXT on USA Network at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida:

WWE NXT Preview (6/11/2024)

Je’Von Evans vs. Shawn Spears

Dante Chen vs. Lexis King (Singapore Cane Match)

Jaida Parker vs. Michin

Cody Rhodes appearance rumored

