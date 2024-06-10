Big Names Spotted Backstage at WWE NXT Battleground 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



PWInsider reports that TNA President Anthony Cicione and Executive Producer Ariel Shnerer were spotted at NXT Battleground. Additionally, Jonathan Gresham attended the event, and Gail Kim was photographed at the show.

There's no information yet on the duration of this crossover, but TNA is keen on continuing the collaboration and possibly featuring some WWE talent on their show.

Furthermore, PWInsider notes that CM Punk was backstage at the event. Punk has been frequently present at NXT tapings, offering assistance to the talent.