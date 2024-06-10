WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big Names Spotted Backstage at WWE NXT Battleground 2024

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 10, 2024

PWInsider reports that TNA President Anthony Cicione and Executive Producer Ariel Shnerer were spotted at NXT Battleground. Additionally, Jonathan Gresham attended the event, and Gail Kim was photographed at the show.

There's no information yet on the duration of this crossover, but TNA is keen on continuing the collaboration and possibly featuring some WWE talent on their show.

Furthermore, PWInsider notes that CM Punk was backstage at the event. Punk has been frequently present at NXT tapings, offering assistance to the talent.

Gail Kim Makes Surprise Appearance at WWE NXT Battleground 2024

Former TNA Knockouts Champion Gail Kim was in attendance at WWE NXT Battleground on Sunday. As seen below, fans have spotted Gail Kim at the [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 10, 2024 09:55AM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #nxt #battleground #las vegas

