Gail Kim Makes Surprise Appearance at WWE NXT Battleground 2024

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 10, 2024

Former TNA Knockouts Champion Gail Kim was in attendance at WWE NXT Battleground on Sunday. As seen below, fans have spotted Gail Kim at the show. For those unfamiliar, Gail has been very outspoken about Vince McMahon and his booking of the women's division in the 2000s.

With McMahon no longer in the picture, the women's roster is receiving much more respect under Triple H's leadership. WWE has a working relationship with TNA, but it's still somewhat surreal to see Gail at a WWE show. This could potentially pave the way for a Hall of Fame induction in the future. Click here for NXT Battleground results.

Kelani Jordan Makes History as First-Ever WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion

he first-ever WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion has been crowned. At WWE NXT Battleground 2024, held Sunday night at the UFC Ap [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 10, 2024 09:52AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #battleground #las vegas #tna #tna wrestling #gail kim

