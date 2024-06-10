Gail Kim Makes Surprise Appearance at WWE NXT Battleground 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former TNA Knockouts Champion Gail Kim was in attendance at WWE NXT Battleground on Sunday. As seen below, fans have spotted Gail Kim at the show. For those unfamiliar, Gail has been very outspoken about Vince McMahon and his booking of the women's division in the 2000s.

With McMahon no longer in the picture, the women's roster is receiving much more respect under Triple H's leadership. WWE has a working relationship with TNA, but it's still somewhat surreal to see Gail at a WWE show. This could potentially pave the way for a Hall of Fame induction in the future. Click here for NXT Battleground results.