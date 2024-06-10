Kelani Jordan Makes History as First-Ever WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

he first-ever WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion has been crowned.

At WWE NXT Battleground 2024, held Sunday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, Kelani Jordan emerged victorious in the opening match to become the inaugural WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion.

Jordan secured her historic win with a spectacular split-legged moonsault from the corner ropes before climbing the ladder to retrieve the championship belt.