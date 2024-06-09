WWE and Ricochet: Relationship Might Not Be Over Yet

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Saturday night saw reports that the current Speed Champion Ricochet had notified WWE he would not be returning once his contract expires this summer. However, our Dave Meltzer now reports that “according to those close to the situation, everything is up in the air.”

The initial PWInsider report, citing multiple sources, stated that the 35-year-old had informed WWE he wouldn't be coming back after his current deal ended. This latest update is the first indication that the situation might change.

The news sparked excitement among fans, speculating that Ricochet might rematch old rival Will Ospreay in AEW or perhaps make a return to NJPW.

Ricochet has been with WWE since January 2018 and has held the Intercontinental title, the United States title, and the NXT North American title, in addition to the Speed title. His fiancée, Samantha Irvin, is currently a WWE ring announcer.