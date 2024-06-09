WWE Superstar Claps Back at Opponent's 'Idiot' Jab

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A WWE star has fired back at an opponent’s claim that they are an ‘idiot’ ahead of their championship match.

On SmackDown, WWE announced a three-way tag team match for the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle event in Glasgow. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will defend their Women’s Tag Team Championship against Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler and Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn.

Fyre and Dawn joined the match after a series of attacks on the champions, causing a disqualification during Bianca and Jade’s defense against Shayna and Zoey on Raw.

In a digital exclusive, Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler called Alba and Isla ‘idiots’ for their interference. Isla responded on Twitter, laughing off the notion:

"Imagine thinking we’re the idiots when you had to wrestle 3 other tag teams for a shot and we just had to turn up and have a laugh."