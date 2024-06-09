WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstar Claps Back at Opponent's 'Idiot' Jab

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 09, 2024

A WWE star has fired back at an opponent’s claim that they are an ‘idiot’ ahead of their championship match.

On SmackDown, WWE announced a three-way tag team match for the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle event in Glasgow. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will defend their Women’s Tag Team Championship against Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler and Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn.

Fyre and Dawn joined the match after a series of attacks on the champions, causing a disqualification during Bianca and Jade’s defense against Shayna and Zoey on Raw.

In a digital exclusive, Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler called Alba and Isla ‘idiots’ for their interference. Isla responded on Twitter, laughing off the notion:

"Imagine thinking we’re the idiots when you had to wrestle 3 other tag teams for a shot and we just had to turn up and have a laugh."

Naomi Sets Her Sights on WWE Money in the Bank: 'That Briefcase Has My Name on It

During today's episode of WWE's Smackdown Lowdown, Naomi opened up about her aspirations in WWE and her upcoming match against Chelsea Green [...]

