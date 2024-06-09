Naomi Sets Her Sights on WWE Money in the Bank: 'That Briefcase Has My Name on It

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During today's episode of WWE's Smackdown Lowdown, Naomi opened up about her aspirations in WWE and her upcoming match against Chelsea Green in Glasgow next week.

Naomi expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "I’m super excited about that. I look forward to turning Glasgow into GlassGLOW when I make Chelsea Green bring it to the floor. You know what I’m saying? And then after I take care of that, I can really focus on qualifying for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. I feel like that briefcase has my name on it. And a glowing briefcase would be lit.”