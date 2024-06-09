WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Star Brooks Jensen Continues New Gimmick with Surprise Indy Event Appearance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 09, 2024

Brooks Jensen's new storyline is gaining momentum. After being ejected from the crowd at a recent NXT show on May 31 in Tampa, FL, for holding a sign that read, "Bret Would Book This Better," and being thrown out of the NXT on USA show on June 4, the fun continued this past weekend.

Jensen made an appearance at the Bull Pen Pro Wrestling independent event in Georgia on June 8. Jensen has a history with Bull Pen Pro Wrestling, having worked independent shows for them previously. The promotion even posted on their Facebook, "Hey bud your welcome home anytime."

A fan shared footage of Jensen at ringside during the June 8 Bull Pen event, to which Jensen replied on X, "Am I working you now?"

