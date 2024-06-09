WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser Praises Randy Orton as a Lifelong Inspiration

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During an interview with Sportskeeda.com, WWE star Ludwig Kaiser shared his thoughts on Gunther’s match with Randy Orton at the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE.

“Looking back at the King of the Ring, Randy Orton against ‘The Ring General’ GUNTHER, moments like this really show you how special it is to be a part of this right now. Whether you’re a fan or actively in the ring, it is just such a special time. People decades from now are gonna look back and say, ‘Wow, what happened back there?’ Everybody was so lucky to be part of this, and that’s exactly how I feel about it.

Somebody like Randy Orton is definitely, to me, somebody that is so special. To me, the absolute, very, very best. Probably ever. Such a legend to me, and definitely always somebody I looked up to, even when I was a teenager. I always knew I wanted to do this, so he was definitely always somebody I was looking forward to meeting eventually and learning from, and all of those things.”