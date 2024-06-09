WWE NXT Battleground 2024 Final Card

WWE hosts the NXT Battleground 2024 event tonight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Top matches include NXT Champion Trick Williams defending against Ethan Page and NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez facing TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.
The pre-show starts at 7 pm ET, with the main card beginning at 8 pm ET on Peacock. Here is the final card:
WWE NXT Championship Match:
Trick Williams (champion) vs. Ethan Page
WWE NXT Women's Championship Match:
Roxanne Perez (champion) vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace
WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match:
Nathan Frazer & Axiom (champions) vs. The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)
NXT North American Championship Match:
Oba Femi (champion) vs. Joe Coffey vs. Wes Lee
Ladder Match To Crown First-Ever NXT Women’s North American Champion:
Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend vs. Jaida Parker vs. Fallon Henley vs. Michin vs. Kelani Jordan
NXT Underground Match:
Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice
Host:
Sexxy Red
