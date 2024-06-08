Wrestling Promoter Rossy Ogawa Credits Triple H for Inspiring Career Move

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A wrestling promoter has shared how WWE’s Triple H was a major influence in a significant career move.

Rossy Ogawa, who used to run the STARDOM promotion in Japan, was fired earlier in 2024. He went on to launch Marigold Wrestling in April 2024, and the company has already held its first event in May.

Former Stardom standout wrestler Giulia helped launch the Marigold promotion. Giulia is expected to start with WWE this summer after recovering from an arm injury. WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque was determined to sign her, considering her a coveted free agent.

In an interview with NumberWeb, Ogawa revealed that Triple H was instrumental in encouraging him to break away from Stardom and launch the Marigold promotion.

“Triple H told me, ‘I want to help you with whatever you want to do, whether it’s with Stardom or as a solo artist.’ He gave me the push I needed,” Ogawa stated.

“I was starting to feel uncomfortable at Stardom… I couldn’t show my true potential. I was like a decoration, told to just sit here,” he added.

During the NXT Stand & Deliver PLE at WrestleMania 40 weekend, Ogawa and Giulia were spotted at ringside watching the show. Even after Giulia starts with WWE, she is expected to appear at some Marigold events as well.