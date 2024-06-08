WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
‘I Quit’ Match for the WWE Title Set for Clash at the Castle

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 08, 2024

At WWE Backlash France, Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles. After the match, Nick Aldis stated that Styles would need to earn a rematch. On the May 31 episode of WWE SmackDown, Styles hinted at retirement, expressing doubts about his career's longevity. However, he shocked fans by blindsiding Rhodes and hitting him with a Styles Clash off the steel steps.

Tensions rose further on the June 7 episode of WWE SmackDown, with security guards having to separate Rhodes and Styles. Later, Rhodes took to the ring, calling out Styles for a confrontation. Styles demanded a title match at WWE Clash at the Castle, to which Rhodes agreed, vowing to make Styles say, “I quit.”

WWE has since confirmed that Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Styles in an “I Quit” match at the premium live event on June 15. This highly anticipated bout adds significant stakes and drama, promising an intense showdown between the two fierce competitors.


Tags: #wwe #clash at the castle #glasgow #scotland #aj styles #cody rhodes

