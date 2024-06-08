Bully Ray Reveals Triple H's Backstage Pep Talk to Authors of Pain at WrestleMania 40

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recounted a motivational talk Triple H gave to the Authors of Pain (AOP) backstage at WrestleMania 40 before their match. Here are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
“I watched [Levesque] go up to AOP and give them one hell of a pep talk. Basically, [he was] telling them, ‘Force me to push you.’ … I watched him go up to them and try to get into them, and basically say, ‘Give me a reason. Go out there. Steal the show. Do something.’”
“Every opportunity is an opportunity to create your next opportunity. You never know when that’s gonna be the last shot you got, so you better impress somebody right now.”
The Pride triumphed over The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar) in a Philadelphia Street Fight during Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, served as the special guest referee for the match. In recent weeks, the Authors of Pain have been on an impressive winning streak on Raw, defeating The Creed Brothers and The New Day in consecutive matches.
