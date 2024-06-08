WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Bully Ray Reveals Triple H's Backstage Pep Talk to Authors of Pain at WrestleMania 40

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 08, 2024

Bully Ray Reveals Triple H's Backstage Pep Talk to Authors of Pain at WrestleMania 40

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recounted a motivational talk Triple H gave to the Authors of Pain (AOP) backstage at WrestleMania 40 before their match. Here are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on the talk Triple H gave AOP:

“I watched [Levesque] go up to AOP and give them one hell of a pep talk. Basically, [he was] telling them, ‘Force me to push you.’ … I watched him go up to them and try to get into them, and basically say, ‘Give me a reason. Go out there. Steal the show. Do something.’”

On wrestlers needing to seize their opportunities:

“Every opportunity is an opportunity to create your next opportunity. You never know when that’s gonna be the last shot you got, so you better impress somebody right now.”

The Pride triumphed over The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar) in a Philadelphia Street Fight during Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, served as the special guest referee for the match. In recent weeks, the Authors of Pain have been on an impressive winning streak on Raw, defeating The Creed Brothers and The New Day in consecutive matches.

Arn Anderson Talks Potential WWE Return with Cody Rhodes

Arn Anderson, who previously served as Cody Rhodes' on-screen coach in AEW, recently spoke with Busted Open Radio about the possibility of r [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 08, 2024 03:13PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #triple h #paul levesque #wrestlemania #bully ray

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87873/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π