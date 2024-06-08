Arn Anderson Talks Potential WWE Return with Cody Rhodes

Arn Anderson, who previously served as Cody Rhodes' on-screen coach in AEW, recently spoke with Busted Open Radio about the possibility of reuniting with Cody on WWE television.
"In case you don’t know, I am 65 and my liver is 127. I am on short time and I don’t have a lot of time, probably on the planet, much less in the business. But, I am dedicating whatever time I have left in one way or the other to helping my son Brock (Anderson), who is breaking in, get a spot in the business with some company and get established and help him get to a position where he can make a living, he could contribute and be a valuable asset to whatever company that uses him. That’s what I wanna dedicate whatever time I have left for," Anderson shared.
When asked about the possibility of rejoining Cody for a WWE storyline, Anderson responded, "Would I come back in the right situation for a short-term something with Cody? If anybody out there thinks it’s a good idea, let me know, I don’t know. That would be something because he and I never had that conversation."
