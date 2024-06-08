Shawn Michaels Describes WWE NXT Battleground as 'Nearly WrestleMania Worthy'

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is set to present the NXT Battleground 2024 event on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming live on Peacock.

Headlining the event, WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams will face Ethan Page, and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will defend her title against TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.

In an interview on The Mark Hoke Show Pro Wrestling Radio/Podcast, Shawn Michaels shared his excitement about the event:

“Yeah. It really is. This is just huge for NXT. For us to again, be the first brand to get to be, I don’t know, performing in that state-of-the-art facility of UFC Apex to really kind of just I don’t know, solidify that merger and the relationship with you know, UFC and obviously TKO and I don’t know, the WWE. It’s just really big for us here in NXT to be the guys that are having their first show in this amazing venue. The men and women of NXT, very excited about coming out to Las Vegas on June 9th. And of course, getting to perform in it.

“Look, the entertainment capital of the world right? I mean, what are we talking about? Las Vegas, the future home of WrestleMania and we’re looking forward to come out there and putting on a fantastic event. Got a great show lined up for everybody. And again, just very excited about making our way out there next week. It’s going to be a blast.”