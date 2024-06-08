WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILER: New Champion Crowned Following WWE SmackDown Taping

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 08, 2024

SPOILER: New Champion Crowned Following WWE SmackDown Taping

After Friday's SmackDown concluded, WWE taped additional content for its social media program, Speed. 

Andrade El Idolo has dethroned Ricochet to become the new WWE Speed Champion. Ricochet, who became the inaugural WWE Speed Champion by winning a tournament, had successfully defended his title against Tyler Bate. This episode of Speed is scheduled to air in approximately two weeks.

