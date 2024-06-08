SPOILER: New Champion Crowned Following WWE SmackDown Taping

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
After Friday's SmackDown concluded, WWE taped additional content for its social media program, Speed.
Andrade El Idolo has dethroned Ricochet to become the new WWE Speed Champion. Ricochet, who became the inaugural WWE Speed Champion by winning a tournament, had successfully defended his title against Tyler Bate. This episode of Speed is scheduled to air in approximately two weeks.
Andrade won the Speed Championship after Smackdown went off air pic.twitter.com/CCUhbdZuub— Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) June 8, 2024
⚡ Javier Bernal Faces Extended Recovery After Surgery for Broken Foot
Don't expect to see Javier Bernal in action anytime soon. During his latest Twitch stream, WWE NXT Superstar Javier Bernal announced he rec [...]— Ben Kerin Jun 08, 2024 03:03PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com