Javier Bernal Faces Extended Recovery After Surgery for Broken Foot

Don't expect to see Javier Bernal in action anytime soon.
During his latest Twitch stream, WWE NXT Superstar Javier Bernal announced he recently suffered a broken foot. Known as “Big Body Javi,” he revealed that the injury will require surgery, which he plans to undergo soon. Initially, Bernal expected to be out for six weeks without surgery, but now, with surgery necessary, he anticipates being sidelined for approximately six months.
Bernal's last appearance was at the WWE NXT Level Up taping on June 4, where he teamed up with Drake Morreaux to face the Chase U duo of Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne.
@CoreyBrennanFF @SeanRossSapp Javier Bernal sadly announcing that he is injured following the events of a dive on NXT LVL UP... Hes going to require surgery and miss up to 6 months of action 😔 Get well soon Javi! pic.twitter.com/y7pjXe1jBq— Rony Mac (@TheRONYBrand) June 8, 2024
