Javier Bernal Faces Extended Recovery After Surgery for Broken Foot

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 08, 2024

Don't expect to see Javier Bernal in action anytime soon.

During his latest Twitch stream, WWE NXT Superstar Javier Bernal announced he recently suffered a broken foot. Known as “Big Body Javi,” he revealed that the injury will require surgery, which he plans to undergo soon. Initially, Bernal expected to be out for six weeks without surgery, but now, with surgery necessary, he anticipates being sidelined for approximately six months.

Bernal's last appearance was at the WWE NXT Level Up taping on June 4, where he teamed up with Drake Morreaux to face the Chase U duo of Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne.

Tags: #wwe #nxt #javier bernal

