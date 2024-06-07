WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Segment Announced for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown: Updated Lineup Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 07, 2024

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the WWE Universal Champion has been confirmed for the show.

“Buckle up,” the announcement read. “After being betrayed by AJ Styles last week, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is looking for a fight with The Phenomenal One TONIGHT on SmackDown!”

Tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX program also features Angel vs. Apollo Crews, Solo Sikoa initiating Tonga Loa into The Bloodline, Jade Cargill vs. Indi Hartwell, and Grayson Waller vs. Johnny Gargano.
 

