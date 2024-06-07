New Segment Announced for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown: Updated Lineup Revealed

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the WWE Universal Champion has been confirmed for the show.
“Buckle up,” the announcement read. “After being betrayed by AJ Styles last week, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is looking for a fight with The Phenomenal One TONIGHT on SmackDown!”
Tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX program also features Angel vs. Apollo Crews, Solo Sikoa initiating Tonga Loa into The Bloodline, Jade Cargill vs. Indi Hartwell, and Grayson Waller vs. Johnny Gargano.
Buckle up.— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2024
After being betrayed by @AJStylesOrg last week, Undisputed WWE Champion @CodyRhodes is looking for a fight with The Phenomenal One TONIGHT on #SmackDown!
📺 8/7c on @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/swZSYGsgvU
⚡ WWE Set to Potentially Collaborate with TNA at Against All Odds in Chicago: More Details on Partnership
Triple H's role as WWE's new Chief Creative Officer has led to increased collaboration with other wrestling promotions. TNA Knockouts Champi [...]— Ben Kerin Jun 07, 2024 08:06PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com