WWE Set to Potentially Collaborate with TNA at Against All Odds in Chicago: More Details on Partnership

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 07, 2024

Triple H's role as WWE's new Chief Creative Officer has led to increased collaboration with other wrestling promotions. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace's participation in the Royal Rumble and her upcoming match against Roxanne Perez for the NXT Championship at Battleground PLE are prime examples.

According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE and TNA will collaborate further, with WWE expected to be involved in the TNA Against All Odds PPV in Chicago later this month. Details on WWE stars participating are still unclear.

The Observer also reports that most in TNA were unaware of the deal with WWE and are learning more as it unfolds. Besides TNA, WWE has worked with Pro Wrestling NOAH, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and Rossy Ogawa's Marigold promotion.

— Ben Kerin Jun 07, 2024 08:04PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #tna #tna wrestling

