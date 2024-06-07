Chad Gable Receives Strong WWE Offer Amid AEW Interest

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE star Chad Gable, a key figure under Chief Content Officer Triple H, is making headlines as his contract is set to expire soon, sparking interest from both WWE and AEW.

According to Fightful, unless Gable signs an extension, he will enter free agency. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has made a strong offer to retain him, while AEW is also keen on signing him. Key AEW figures are pushing Tony Khan to make a move if Gable becomes available. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp noted internal AEW discussions but had no new updates on Gable’s status.

Gable, leader of the Alpha Academy, is currently in a major storyline with WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn and will challenge him at Clash at the Castle. So far, there's no indication he is leaving WWE. Gable, 38, joined WWE in 2013 after a successful amateur wrestling career and has since won the WWE Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team titles.