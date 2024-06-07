WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Longtime WWE Star Yet to Sign New Contract

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 07, 2024

WWE is working on new contracts for its talent, with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins re-signing, but Becky Lynch has yet to secure a new deal. Natalya and Ricochet’s contracts are also nearing expiration.

Speculation surrounds Natalya’s decision, which might influence her husband, TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd), a WWE producer. The respected couple owns The Dungeon in Florida, a renowned training facility.

Fightful reports that Natalya’s WWE contract expires in June, and negotiations are ongoing. There’s interest from other companies worldwide for various roles, including wrestling.

"We’ve had several inquiries about Natalya working the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, and I was told it was 'plausible' depending on the tournament’s start date," Fightful added. AEW has not commented on this yet.

Tony Khan Confident in Re-Signing AEW Star Amid WWE Interest

A bidding war for AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo is expected to heat up between AEW and WWE as his contract is set to expire soon. Penta, who [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 07, 2024 07:55PM

Source: Fightful Select
