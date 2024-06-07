Longtime WWE Star Yet to Sign New Contract

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is working on new contracts for its talent, with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins re-signing, but Becky Lynch has yet to secure a new deal. Natalya and Ricochet’s contracts are also nearing expiration.

Speculation surrounds Natalya’s decision, which might influence her husband, TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd), a WWE producer. The respected couple owns The Dungeon in Florida, a renowned training facility.

Fightful reports that Natalya’s WWE contract expires in June, and negotiations are ongoing. There’s interest from other companies worldwide for various roles, including wrestling.

"We’ve had several inquiries about Natalya working the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, and I was told it was 'plausible' depending on the tournament’s start date," Fightful added. AEW has not commented on this yet.