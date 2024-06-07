WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

The Hardy Compound Returns: Four Matches Announced for TNA iMPACT on June 13

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 07, 2024

The Hardy Compound Returns: Four Matches Announced for TNA iMPACT on June 13

During the TNA iMPACT 20th Anniversary show on Thursday night, TNA Wrestling announced four matches and a special segment for the Thursday, June 13, 2024, episode of the weekly two-hour show.

The post-TNA Against All Odds 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV will feature The System visiting The Hardy Compound, Mike Santana vs. Zachary Wentz, Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey, Masha Slamovich vs. Marti Belle, and Dani Luna vs. Tasha Steelz.

AJ Francis Crowned New TNA Digital Media Champion

AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla, has claimed the TNA Digital Media Championship after defeating Laredo Kid on tonight's special 20th [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 07, 2024 01:34PM


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #impact #matt hardy #the hardy compound

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87859/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π