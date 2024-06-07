The Hardy Compound Returns: Four Matches Announced for TNA iMPACT on June 13

During the TNA iMPACT 20th Anniversary show on Thursday night, TNA Wrestling announced four matches and a special segment for the Thursday, June 13, 2024, episode of the weekly two-hour show.
The post-TNA Against All Odds 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV will feature The System visiting The Hardy Compound, Mike Santana vs. Zachary Wentz, Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey, Masha Slamovich vs. Marti Belle, and Dani Luna vs. Tasha Steelz.
"You cannot break what's already BROOOKEN!"— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2024
The System has been summoned to The Hardy Compound NEXT WEEK on #TNAiMPACT! @MATTHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/gn4KcDzGwm
⚡ AJ Francis Crowned New TNA Digital Media Champion
AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla, has claimed the TNA Digital Media Championship after defeating Laredo Kid on tonight's special 20th [...]— Ben Kerin Jun 07, 2024 01:34PM
