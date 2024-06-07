The Hardy Compound Returns: Four Matches Announced for TNA iMPACT on June 13

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the TNA iMPACT 20th Anniversary show on Thursday night, TNA Wrestling announced four matches and a special segment for the Thursday, June 13, 2024, episode of the weekly two-hour show.

The post-TNA Against All Odds 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV will feature The System visiting The Hardy Compound, Mike Santana vs. Zachary Wentz, Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey, Masha Slamovich vs. Marti Belle, and Dani Luna vs. Tasha Steelz.