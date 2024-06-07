AJ Francis Crowned New TNA Digital Media Champion

AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla, has claimed the TNA Digital Media Championship after defeating Laredo Kid on tonight's special 20th anniversary episode of TNA Impact.
Francis secured the victory with a powerful chokeslam, marking his first championship win since joining TNA. This triumph ends Laredo Kid's 28-day title reign. Francis made his debut appearance at Hard To Kill 2024 earlier this year and has been a prominent figure in TNA ever since.
.@Laredokidpro1's dive on @RichSwannTNA may have just cost him the TNA Digital Media Championship!#ANDNEW Digital Media Champion @AJFrancis410! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/eGxpAvfpz3— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2024
⚡ New Tag Team Match Added to TNA Against All Odds 2024 Lineup
An unexpected team-up is set for TNA Against All Odds. During tonight's TNA Impact!, Mike Santana and Steve Maclin agreed to team up agains [...]— Ben Kerin Jun 07, 2024 01:32PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com