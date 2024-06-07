AJ Francis Crowned New TNA Digital Media Champion

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla, has claimed the TNA Digital Media Championship after defeating Laredo Kid on tonight's special 20th anniversary episode of TNA Impact.

Francis secured the victory with a powerful chokeslam, marking his first championship win since joining TNA. This triumph ends Laredo Kid's 28-day title reign. Francis made his debut appearance at Hard To Kill 2024 earlier this year and has been a prominent figure in TNA ever since.