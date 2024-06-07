WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AJ Francis Crowned New TNA Digital Media Champion

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 07, 2024

AJ Francis Crowned New TNA Digital Media Champion

AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla, has claimed the TNA Digital Media Championship after defeating Laredo Kid on tonight's special 20th anniversary episode of TNA Impact.

Francis secured the victory with a powerful chokeslam, marking his first championship win since joining TNA. This triumph ends Laredo Kid's 28-day title reign. Francis made his debut appearance at Hard To Kill 2024 earlier this year and has been a prominent figure in TNA ever since.

New Tag Team Match Added to TNA Against All Odds 2024 Lineup

An unexpected team-up is set for TNA Against All Odds. During tonight's TNA Impact!, Mike Santana and Steve Maclin agreed to team up agains [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 07, 2024 01:32PM

 


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #impact #aj francis

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87854/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π