WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

New Tag Team Match Added to TNA Against All Odds 2024 Lineup

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 07, 2024

New Tag Team Match Added to TNA Against All Odds 2024 Lineup

An unexpected team-up is set for TNA Against All Odds.

During tonight's TNA Impact!, Mike Santana and Steve Maclin agreed to team up against The Rascalz at the Against All Odds event on June 14th at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

Updated card:

TNA World Championship: Moose (c) vs. ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy

TNA X-Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Trent Seven

TNA Tag Team Championship: The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) (c) vs. Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth

Tag Team Match: Steve Maclin & Mike Santana vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel)

TNA Reschedules Post-Slammiversary TV Taping Time

TNA Wrestling has released an official statement regarding a schedule change for its television taping on July 21st in Montreal, Quebec, Can [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 05, 2024 07:37PM


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #against all odds

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87853/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π