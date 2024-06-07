New Tag Team Match Added to TNA Against All Odds 2024 Lineup

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

An unexpected team-up is set for TNA Against All Odds.

During tonight's TNA Impact!, Mike Santana and Steve Maclin agreed to team up against The Rascalz at the Against All Odds event on June 14th at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

Updated card:

TNA World Championship: Moose (c) vs. ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy

TNA X-Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Trent Seven

TNA Tag Team Championship: The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) (c) vs. Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth

Tag Team Match: Steve Maclin & Mike Santana vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel)