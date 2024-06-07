New Tag Team Match Added to TNA Against All Odds 2024 Lineup

An unexpected team-up is set for TNA Against All Odds.
During tonight's TNA Impact!, Mike Santana and Steve Maclin agreed to team up against The Rascalz at the Against All Odds event on June 14th at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.
Updated card:
TNA World Championship: Moose (c) vs. ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy
TNA X-Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Trent Seven
TNA Tag Team Championship: The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) (c) vs. Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth
Tag Team Match: Steve Maclin & Mike Santana vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel)
.@SteveMaclin recruits @Santana_Proud to help take down the Rascalz at #AgainstAllOdds - One and Done! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/UeAcGbTv0Y— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2024
⚡ TNA Reschedules Post-Slammiversary TV Taping Time
TNA Wrestling has released an official statement regarding a schedule change for its television taping on July 21st in Montreal, Quebec, Can [...]— Ben Kerin Jun 05, 2024 07:37PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com