WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Upcoming Plans for Logan Paul's Next WWE Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 07, 2024

Upcoming Plans for Logan Paul's Next WWE Match

Logan Paul captured the United States Championship by defeating Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel on November 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He has successfully defended it twice: against Kevin Owens via DQ at the Royal Rumble in January and in a triple threat match against Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania XL.

WWE has hinted at a future match between Paul and LA Knight, with speculation about it taking place at Money in the Bank in July, SummerSlam in August, or Clash at the Castle this month.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that Paul is set to face Knight at Clash at the Castle, with the program expected to kick off on tonight’s SmackDown. There's a possibility the match will be officially announced during the show.

Injured WWE Superstar Not Expected to Return in Time for SummerSlam

Rhea Ripley vacated her WWE Women’s World Championship in April due to a shoulder injury during a brawl segment on the April 8th episo [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 07, 2024 01:39PM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #logan paul

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87857/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π