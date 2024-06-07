Upcoming Plans for Logan Paul's Next WWE Match

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Logan Paul captured the United States Championship by defeating Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel on November 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He has successfully defended it twice: against Kevin Owens via DQ at the Royal Rumble in January and in a triple threat match against Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania XL.

WWE has hinted at a future match between Paul and LA Knight, with speculation about it taking place at Money in the Bank in July, SummerSlam in August, or Clash at the Castle this month.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that Paul is set to face Knight at Clash at the Castle, with the program expected to kick off on tonight’s SmackDown. There's a possibility the match will be officially announced during the show.