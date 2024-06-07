WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Injured WWE Superstar Not Expected to Return in Time for SummerSlam

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 07, 2024

Rhea Ripley vacated her WWE Women’s World Championship in April due to a shoulder injury during a brawl segment on the April 8th episode of Raw, when Liv Morgan attacked her backstage. Initially, she was expected to be out for at least four months, with plans to renew her feud with Morgan upon her return.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Ripley is rehabbing her shoulder instead of undergoing surgery. However, she might miss her original return timeline. Meltzer wrote, “Right now she’s not scheduled back for SummerSlam, but we were also told if she heals up faster than expected or if the storyline changes to where they need her for an appearance, it’s still possible. If rehab can’t mend the shoulder enough, she could need surgery.”

Vince McMahon Reportedly Barred From WWE Headquarters Amid Legal Battle

Vince McMahon's ties with WWE continue to grow more distant due to his ongoing lawsuit following sex trafficking allegations made by Janel G [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 06, 2024 08:00PM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #rhea ripley #summerslam

