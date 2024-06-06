Vince McMahon Reportedly Barred From WWE Headquarters Amid Legal Battle

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Vince McMahon's ties with WWE continue to grow more distant due to his ongoing lawsuit following sex trafficking allegations made by Janel Grant.

According to Tom Carlucci, a former WWE employee, McMahon may not even be allowed to enter WWE Headquarters. Carlucci shared his insights on The Insiders podcast via Ad Free Shows, during a conversation with Conrad Thompson. He stated, “I will never ever badmouth [Vince]. Now, what’s going on with Vince now, it’s a totally different story. There’s three sides to every story in my book. So, stuff is gonna come out and you’ll see it. I don’t know anything about it but it is what it is as we all know.”

Regarding the WWE Headquarters situation, Carlucci revealed, “He can’t even walk in the building…that’s crazy that you drive by that building [and] you got that big championship belt. He always wanted us from day one…because we were in two different buildings. We had the corporate off exit 9 and then we were right down the street from the corporate office. Our big production studio. He always wanted us under one roof. That was his dream to have us under one roof. The dream came and he’s not even a part of it anymore.”

Carlucci further added, “The gym was created for Vince. He designed the gym with his trainer Mike, who I know really well. He can’t even go in that gym anymore. He can’t step foot anywhere. Every meeting that goes on over there — you’ll never see Vince here again, from the TKO people. It is crazy when you think about it that he’s the legacy.”

Carlucci’s wife, who continues to work for WWE, likens the headquarters to a museum, mentioning its SmackDown café and the presence of a Starbucks within.