WWE Announces Scotland Kickoff Media Event for Clash At The Castle on June 13

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is gearing up for another exciting "Kickoff" media event ahead of their next premium live event.

This week, WWE announced the Clash At The Castle: Scotland Kickoff, scheduled for June 13, 2024, just one day before the PLE at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

The Kickoff media event, open to the public at no charge, will be held at the SEC Centre Hall 4.

Read the full announcement below.

The day before Clash at the Castle: Scotland gets underway in Glasgow, Scotland, don't miss a special Clash at the Castle: Scotland Kickoff.

At 4 p.m. local time in Glasgow, come down to SEC Centre Hall 4 for this free event.

Fans do not need tickets to enter for this huge event, with the Superstars of WWE set to descend upon Glasgow.

Previous Kickoff events have featured The Rock, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch and more.

Click here for more info.