Dijak's WWE NXT Contract Status: Latest Update

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 06, 2024

Another day, another contract update as 2024 continues to be an incredible contract year for professional wrestling.

According to Fightful Select, WWE NXT star Dijak has yet to re-sign with WWE, with his current contract set to expire later this month. Dijak is represented by Paragon Talent Group, who will be handling his negotiations from now on. Currently, there are no immediate plans for Dijak to join the Monday Night Raw roster, despite being selected for it in the WWE Draft earlier this year. However, WWE remains hopeful of retaining him as negotiations continue.

Corey Brennan of Fightful reports that Dijak has maintained a high level of professionalism during his time with NXT, and his social media presence has not gone unnoticed. Should he choose not to re-sign with WWE, Dijak does have interest from other companies.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #nxt #dijak

