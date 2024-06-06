WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Big Things Are on the Horizon for Bron Breakker in WWE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 06, 2024

Big Things Are on the Horizon for Bron Breakker in WWE

The former NXT Tag Champion and two-time NXT Champion has been a force to be reckoned with since his move to Monday Night Raw. Recent reports suggest that Bron Breakker is someone the WWE Universe should pay close attention to.

According to WrestleVotes, Breakker is poised to become a significant focus for WWE, especially with the company's upcoming transition to Netflix. Breakker has been impressing "many higher-ups" with his raw intensity and gritty performances. A source told WV, "With his age, speed, look, and pedigree, this rare combination of talents isn’t to be overlooked."

Breakker's journey with WWE began in 2021, and he quickly emerged as one of the standout stars in the NXT brand. Stay tuned to Wrestling Headlines for more updates on his anticipated push.

Nikki Garcia Joins The Traitors US for Season 3 on Peacock

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia (formerly Nikki Bella) has joined the cast of the reality competition show, The Traitors US. The former Diva [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 05, 2024 07:39PM

 

Source: x.com
Tags: #wwe #bron breakker

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87844/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π