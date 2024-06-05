WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nikki Garcia Joins The Traitors US for Season 3 on Peacock

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 05, 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia (formerly Nikki Bella) has joined the cast of the reality competition show, The Traitors US.

The former Divas Champion will appear in the upcoming third season on Peacock, as revealed in a new video by host Alan Cumming. Garcia was introduced as the final contestant for the season, described as a “professional wrestler.”

The Traitors US, based on the Dutch series De Verraders, features contestants in a murder mystery-style game similar to Mafia. Season three is set to debut soon on Peacock.

Garcia, who hasn't wrestled since the 2022 Royal Rumble, left WWE in 2023 after her contract expired. She and her sister Brie Garcia (Brie Bella) were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. The sisters also launched their reality show, Twin Love, on Amazon Prime Video in November 2023.

Tags: #wwe #nikki bella #the traitors #nikki garcia

