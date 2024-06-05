Jinder Mahal's First Post-WWE Appearance Revealed

The Modern Day Maharaja is set for an exciting return to the ring.
This morning, the popular indie promotion Black Label Pro announced that Raj Dhesi, known to WWE fans as Jinder Mahal, will be competing at their July 26th event, Old Habits Die Hard. This will be Dhesi's first booking since his release from WWE in April 2024. Dhesi had been a part of WWE since 2010 and is a former world champion.
Black Label Pro presents:— Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) June 5, 2024
"Old Habits Die SCREAMING"
Featuring the BLP debut of
"The Maharaja" Raj Dhesi (@JinderMahal)
Friday July 26, 2024
7:30PM CST
Logan Square Auditorium
Chicago, IL
Tickets on sale now:https://t.co/Fi4vKYV171 pic.twitter.com/aih8ydZKGI
