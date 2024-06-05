WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jinder Mahal's First Post-WWE Appearance Revealed

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Jun 05, 2024

Jinder Mahal's First Post-WWE Appearance Revealed

The Modern Day Maharaja is set for an exciting return to the ring.

This morning, the popular indie promotion Black Label Pro announced that Raj Dhesi, known to WWE fans as Jinder Mahal, will be competing at their July 26th event, Old Habits Die Hard. This will be Dhesi's first booking since his release from WWE in April 2024. Dhesi had been a part of WWE since 2010 and is a former world champion.


