Top WWE Superstar Was Backstage At AEW Double Or Nothing 2024

This year's AEW Double Or Nothing in Las Vegas featured several surprise returns, including MJF.

The Anarchy In The Arena Match headlined The Elite (Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry) vs. FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin. Other notable bouts included Adam Copeland breaking his leg against Malakai Black in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match, Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita in an Eliminator Match, and the in-ring return of Mercedes Mone. Swerve Strickland retained the World Heavyweight Title over Christian Cage.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Rhea Ripley was backstage visiting. She’s dating Buddy Matthews.

Ripley vacated her WWE Women’s World Championship in April due to a shoulder injury from a brawl with Liv Morgan on April 8th's Raw. She is expected to be out for at least four months.