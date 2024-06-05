WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Trick Williams Praises CM Punk's Mentorship in WWE NXT

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Jun 05, 2024

During an appearance on the Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez podcast, WWE NXT champion Trick Williams shared his thoughts on CM Punk working with NXT talent.

“Mentor is a perfect way to put it, man. He has been a blessing for all of us who would take the time to actually go talk to him and reach out to him. He’s helped me with a few things that I feel like, if the crowd knew about it, they would be very grateful that he did. I’ll just leave it there. Shoutout to CM Punk. He’s been a positive light for all of us here in NXT.”

Williams also revealed his interest in having a match against Booker T.

“I already asked Booker, ‘Can we run it one time?’ He can still go. He’s in the gym all the time. He hasn’t slowed down one bit. It’s up to him. If we can make it happen. I’m game. I’ll put the title on the line.” 

Source: quotes courtesy of WrestleZone.com
