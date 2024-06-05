WWE Files New Trademark For 'WCW'

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has secured a new trademark related to WCW. The promotion, founded by Ted Turner in 1988, was acquired by Vince McMahon in 2001, including trademarks, rings, and the tape library. WWE has since used WCW-themed pay-per-view names like the Great American Bash, Halloween Havoc, and WarGames.

On June 4, WWE filed for the new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, specifically for paper-related purposes. Here's the trademark:

“Mark For: WCW™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of cardboard and paper hangtags; paper for wrapping and packaging; collector albums for sticker collectables, namely, sticker albums; stickers; sticker albums; collectable photos, namely, collectable pictures; collectable photos, namely, collectable picture cards; photo albums; photographs; framed pictures; vinyl and plastic clings, namely, plastic cling film extensible, for palletization and vinyl static cling sheets on which slogans are printed for affixation in windows and window shields; labels, namely, printed paper labels; folders; paper place mats, paper table mats, paper napkins; paper tablecloths; paper table linens; paper lunch bags; postcards; greeting cards; pictures; calendars; posters; decals; temporary tattoo transfers; collectable trading cards; sports training cards; trading cards, other than for games; brochures, magazines and newspapers in the field of sports entertainment; coloring books; children's activity books; souvenir programs concerning sports entertainment; books in the field of sports entertainment; books featuring pictorial biographies in the field of sports; comic books; picture books; book covers; paper book markers; notebooks; memo pads; note pads; date books; address books; agenda books, namely, agendas in book form; markers; pens; pencils; pencil sharpeners; pencil cases; rubber stamps; stamp pads; chalks; paper banners; printed paper signs for doors; drawing rulers; erasers, rubber erasers, chalk erasers, blackboard erasers; bumper stickers; window decals; lithographs; paper party bags; stencils for tracing designs onto paper; paper gift wrap; paper cake decorations; paper; stationery.”