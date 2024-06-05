WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Reports Karmen Petrovic Is Sidelined Due to Injury

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Jun 05, 2024

WWE has announced that NXT star Karmen Petrovic is currently sidelined due to an injury, which explains her absence from this evening’s NXT event. In her place, Natalya Neidhard stepped in and secured a victory against Izzi Dame. Commentator Vic Joseph revealed that Petrovic sustained her injury during a house show, and she has not been in action since the May 31st NXT live event.

No further details have been provided regarding the nature or severity of Petrovic’s injury. However, she was seen on screen with a crutch, indicating that she is still in the recovery process. Stay tuned to WNS for the latest updates on her condition.

WWE NXT Results (4/6/2024)

- Announcers are Booker T and Vic Joseph. - Earlier today, we see "All Ego" Ethan Page arrive at the arena and meet with NXT GM Ava. He say [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com Jun 05, 2024 11:16AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #karmen petrovic

