WWE Reports Karmen Petrovic Is Sidelined Due to Injury

WWE has announced that NXT star Karmen Petrovic is currently sidelined due to an injury, which explains her absence from this evening’s NXT event. In her place, Natalya Neidhard stepped in and secured a victory against Izzi Dame. Commentator Vic Joseph revealed that Petrovic sustained her injury during a house show, and she has not been in action since the May 31st NXT live event.

No further details have been provided regarding the nature or severity of Petrovic’s injury. However, she was seen on screen with a crutch, indicating that she is still in the recovery process. Stay tuned to WNS for the latest updates on her condition.