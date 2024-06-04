Randy Orton: 'It's Nice to Have Vince McMahon Out of There'

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

There’s been a lot of buzz about the new era in WWE, with many noting improvements both on TV and behind the scenes. Wrestlers have mentioned that the environment is more relaxed under Triple H's leadership, and everything seems more organized. Additionally, WWE talent now enjoys more time off to spend with their families.

Recently, Bob Orton was inducted into the St. Louis Wrestling Hall Of Fame. During the event, Bill Apter had the chance to speak with Bob's son, Randy Orton, about the new era and the changes in WWE.

"Off the top of my head, listen I love Vince. He gave me so many opportunities. I think it was kind of time for him to move on. It's unfortunate that it happened in the way that it happened. But it's nice having people in charge of me that understand how important it is for you to be home for birthdays and home for Thanksgiving and home for Christmas. Vince McMahon had Raw on Monday night live. He doesn't care if you had kids. I came to him when I was 35 and my back really started going and I pleaded with him like man, I gotta like not do as many shows [and] maybe do half the tour and be able to recover and he just looked at me and was like, 'I need you on those shows Randy. Mother nature gets us all.' To hear that and go ok well I guess there's no other thing I can do other than just wear myself out down to the knub until I can't walk anymore for this man. All of the opportunities he gave me, it's nice having him out of there. It's nice having his son in law Triple H running the game. Nick Khan is great. Everybody at TKO that's come in and stepped in, they seem to get it and it's a different era...I think the way that they care for talent nowadays and make sure the talent is good and if they need a little bit of a break -- we're only human -- they get it, most of the time."