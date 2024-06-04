WWE Management ‘Very Pleased’ with Star’s Recent Performance

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE management is "very happy" with a star’s performance on last night's Raw.

A three-way rivalry has developed on Raw between Ricochet, Bron Breakker, and Ilja Dragunov.

Last night, Breakker and Ricochet faced off in a singles match. After the match, Breakker tried to attack Ricochet, but Dragunov made the save.

Fans were impressed with Raw newcomer Breakker's performance, and WWE personnel were too, as reported by Fightful Select.

Adam Pearce, Raw General Manager, is also involved, as Breakker is upset about not being part of the King of the Ring tournament. WWE is pleased with Pearce's interactions with Breakker, including reprimanding, suspending, and fining him for his actions.

A singles match between Breakker and Dragunov is set for next Monday’s WWE Raw.