Indy Star ‘Dirty Money’ Jermaine Robinson Passes Away

Jermaine Robinson, known on the independent wrestling scene as "Dirty Money," has passed away at the age of 44. PWInsider reports that Robinson passed away on Sunday.

Details surrounding Robinson's passing have not been disclosed. Robinson had an varied career, working for several promotions along the East Coast, including MCW, VCW, and MATW. Recently, he had undergone surgery to repair torn quadriceps in both legs after sustaining an injury at a VCW show in Alexandria, Virginia on April 20th.

Our deepest condolences go out to Robinson's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.