Indy Star ‘Dirty Money’ Jermaine Robinson Passes Away

Jermaine Robinson, known on the independent wrestling scene as "Dirty Money," has passed away at the age of 44. PWInsider reports that Robinson passed away on Sunday.
Details surrounding Robinson's passing have not been disclosed. Robinson had an varied career, working for several promotions along the East Coast, including MCW, VCW, and MATW. Recently, he had undergone surgery to repair torn quadriceps in both legs after sustaining an injury at a VCW show in Alexandria, Virginia on April 20th.
Our deepest condolences go out to Robinson's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.
⚡ Updated Match Lineup for WWE Clash At the Castle 2024
WWE has released an updated card for Clash At the Castle following this week’s episode of Raw. The event takes place on June 15th in G [...]— WrestlingNewsSource.com Jun 04, 2024 10:43AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com