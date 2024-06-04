Updated Match Lineup for WWE Clash At the Castle 2024

WWE has released an updated card for Clash At the Castle following this week’s episode of Raw. The event takes place on June 15th in Glasgow and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.
World Heavyweight Championship Match
Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE Women’s Championship Match
Bayley vs. Piper Niven
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable
