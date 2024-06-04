WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Updated Match Lineup for WWE Clash At the Castle 2024

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Jun 04, 2024

WWE has released an updated card for Clash At the Castle following this week’s episode of Raw. The event takes place on June 15th in Glasgow and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.

World Heavyweight Championship Match
Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s Championship Match
Bayley vs. Piper Niven

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable

Tags: #wwe #clash at the castle #glasgow #scotland

