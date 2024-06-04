WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes' Merchandise Sales Outshine John Cena's

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Jun 04, 2024

Fans just can't get enough of Cody Rhodes and the WWE product is doing the best business numbers it has done in decades.

During a recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Rhodes' popularity, noting that business numbers suggest he's the most popular babyface since the Attitude Era when Stone Cold Steve Austin was setting records.

Meltzer stated, “Cody Rhodes outside of the ring is everything. Like he is one of the best babyfaces they’ve ever had, and he’s drawing like it too. Look, his numbers are bigger than Cena’s. I mean, that would make him the biggest, most successful babyface since the Austin-Rock era.”

Fightful Select reported that an internal memo in April revealed Cody sold over $1 million in merchandise during WrestleMania weekend, breaking his own record from last year.

Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes

