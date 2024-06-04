Intercontinental Title Match Set for WWE Clash at the Castle, Matches for Next Week's Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has announced three matchups for the June 10th episode of Raw. Here’s the early lineup:

- Sami Zayn vs. Otis

- Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker

- Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY

Additionally, a new title match has been announced for WWE Clash at the Castle.

Chad Gable will once again challenge Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at the event, scheduled for June 15th at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Zayn accepted Gable’s challenge during tonight's episode of Raw in Pennsylvania.

GABLE VS. ZAYN AT CATC RAAAAAH#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/EsJa8fMrSa — s e t h (@futurafreesky) June 4, 2024