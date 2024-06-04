WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Intercontinental Title Match Set for WWE Clash at the Castle, Matches for Next Week's Raw

Jun 04, 2024

WWE has announced three matchups for the June 10th episode of Raw. Here’s the early lineup:

- Sami Zayn vs. Otis
- Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker
- Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY

Additionally, a new title match has been announced for WWE Clash at the Castle.

Chad Gable will once again challenge Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at the event, scheduled for June 15th at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Zayn accepted Gable’s challenge during tonight's episode of Raw in Pennsylvania.

