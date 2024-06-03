Another WWE Superstar Contract Set To Expire Soon

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Another WWE star, Angel Garza, joins the ranks of wrestlers such as Chad Gable, Ricochet, and Natalya, whose contracts are slated to expire.

Sean Ross Sapp and Corey Brennan of Fightful Select reported today that Angel Garza’s WWE contract is set to expire this summer.

During his tenure with WWE, Garza has held the titles of Cruiserweight Champion and 24/7 Champion and has recently been performing with Legado Del Fantasma on SmackDown. Additionally, he has been actively participating in live events.

Before joining WWE in 2019, Garza had stints in TNA and AAA, among other promotions. He was initially known as Garza Jr. before a slight name change.

According to the report, Garza's contract is up on August 1st. Negotiations are ongoing, with WWE presenting an offer. Garza has not yet commented publicly on the situation.