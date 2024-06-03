WWE Star Set for In-Ring Debut on Raw Tonight

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has revealed some exciting new additions to the lineup for tonight's Raw episode.

Previously announced matches include World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio in a non-title match, Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sheamus, The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar), and an appearance by Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

The company aims to build momentum for the upcoming Clash at the Castle PLE later this month, where Priest is set to defend his title against Drew McIntyre.

In a preview article on WWE's website, additional matches were confirmed: Finn Balor will face Dragon Lee in a singles bout, and Natalya is scheduled to meet Kiana James. This marks James's Raw debut after moving from NXT to the main roster as part of the Draft.

Ricochet vs. Bron Breakker has also been added to the card.