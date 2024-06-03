WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview for Tonight's WWE Raw at GIANT Center in Hershey, PA

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Jun 03, 2024

The Road to WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland Continues Tonight

WWE returns to the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, live this evening at 8/7c on USA Network with WWE Monday Night Raw.

Scheduled for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network program are some electrifying matches, including WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest taking on Rey Mysterio, Ludwig Kaiser facing off against Sheamus, and The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) battling the Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar).

In addition, tonight’s show will feature the much-anticipated follow-up to last week’s shocking conclusion, where Liv Morgan planted a massive kiss on an unsuspecting and seemingly aggravated Dominik Mysterio after he inadvertently helped her retain the WWE Women’s World Championship once again.


