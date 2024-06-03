Preview for Tonight's WWE Raw at GIANT Center in Hershey, PA

The Road to WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland Continues Tonight
WWE returns to the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, live this evening at 8/7c on USA Network with WWE Monday Night Raw.
Scheduled for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network program are some electrifying matches, including WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest taking on Rey Mysterio, Ludwig Kaiser facing off against Sheamus, and The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) battling the Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar).
In addition, tonight’s show will feature the much-anticipated follow-up to last week’s shocking conclusion, where Liv Morgan planted a massive kiss on an unsuspecting and seemingly aggravated Dominik Mysterio after he inadvertently helped her retain the WWE Women’s World Championship once again.
TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWERaw— WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2024
Women's World Champion @YaOnlyLivvOnce addresses the kiss that shocked the world!
📍 HERSHEY, PA
🎟️ https://t.co/zwzPYwXOAS
📺 8/7c @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/D7bpUvZUEI
World Heavyweight Champion @ArcherOfInfamy goes one-on-one with WWE Hall of Famer @reymysterio tomorrow night on #WWERaw!— WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2024
📍 HERSHEY
🎟️ https://t.co/zwzPYwXOAS pic.twitter.com/4s6RbQeDQY
These two have a score to settle tomorrow night on #WWERaw when @WWESheamus clashes with @wwe_kaiser! pic.twitter.com/mcQFueyNWR— WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2024
Who ya got in this tag team showdown tomorrow night on #WWERaw?— WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2024
And what will @realKILLERkross think of all of this? 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/Jd2dTf1a0u
