New Pro Wrestling TV Show in Development

Fightful Select reports that a pitch has been made to FX network for a 30-minute sitcom set in the independent pro wrestling scene of Los Angeles, California.

The show is envisioned as a blend of “Dazed and Confused” and “The Wrestler.” Luke Hawx is among the names attached to the project, which aims to feature real wrestlers in a modern-day L.A. setting.

Adair Cole, a co-creator and co-writer inspired by the 2011 MMA film “Warrior,” shared his excitement about the project with Fightful.

“I’m excited to be developing the show set in the world of independent wrestling,” Cole said. “I’ve been dragging my friends to independent shows since I was 15 years old. I was in a garage with 12 other people the same night Samoa Joe debuted.”

Cole added, “This is a world I love, and feel very connected to. Unfortunately, I can’t yet comment on where this show lands or who our partners might be.”