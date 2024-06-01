WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Drew Gulak to Compete at Beyond Wrestling Americanrana '24: Where Eagles Dare

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Jun 01, 2024

Former WWE Superstar Drew Gulak has secured his first booking post-WWE with Beyond Wrestling. He is set to compete at Beyond Wrestling's Americanrana ’24: Where Eagles Dare on Thursday, July 4. The event will take place in Worcester, Massachusetts, and will be streamed live on IWTV starting at 7:00 pm EST.

This marks Gulak’s return to Beyond Wrestling for the first time since 2016. Reports indicate that WWE chose not to renew his contract after it expired.

