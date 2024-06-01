Drew Gulak to Compete at Beyond Wrestling Americanrana '24: Where Eagles Dare

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former WWE Superstar Drew Gulak has secured his first booking post-WWE with Beyond Wrestling. He is set to compete at Beyond Wrestling's Americanrana ’24: Where Eagles Dare on Thursday, July 4. The event will take place in Worcester, Massachusetts, and will be streamed live on IWTV starting at 7:00 pm EST.

This marks Gulak’s return to Beyond Wrestling for the first time since 2016. Reports indicate that WWE chose not to renew his contract after it expired.

BREAKING: @DrewGulak returns at "#Americanrana '24: Where Eagles Dare" presented by #BeyondWrestling & @WrestlingOpen at White Eagle in Worcester on Thursday, July 4th with a special 7pm ET start time.



Tickets will be available soon at @ShopIWTV.



Stream LIVE on @indiewrestling! pic.twitter.com/kM9r5QO7ro — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) June 1, 2024