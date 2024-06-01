Another WWE Superstar Becomes a Free Agent

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

As of today, June 1, 2024, Becky Lynch is not the only WWE Superstar hitting the free agent market.

Joining her is Sidney Akeem, known to fans as Reggie, Reginald, and Scrypts during his time in WWE and NXT. Akeem’s contract with WWE has officially expired, making him a free agent.

Akeem has already lined up several independent bookings and described his departure from WWE as “amicable.” According to reports, WWE decided not to renew his contract, a move Akeem had anticipated.

Fightful Select is reporting that Akeem has already engaged in discussions with at least one televised wrestling company.