Another WWE Superstar Becomes a Free Agent

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Jun 01, 2024

As of today, June 1, 2024, Becky Lynch is not the only WWE Superstar hitting the free agent market.

Joining her is Sidney Akeem, known to fans as Reggie, Reginald, and Scrypts during his time in WWE and NXT. Akeem’s contract with WWE has officially expired, making him a free agent.

Akeem has already lined up several independent bookings and described his departure from WWE as “amicable.” According to reports, WWE decided not to renew his contract, a move Akeem had anticipated.

Fightful Select is reporting that Akeem has already engaged in discussions with at least one televised wrestling company.

Becky Lynch Enters Free Agent Market

At the stroke of midnight on Saturday, June 1, 2024, Becky Lynch, known as “The Man,” officially became a free agent as her WWE [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com Jun 01, 2024 02:23PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #reggie #reginald #scrypts

