Becky Lynch Enters Free Agent Market

At the stroke of midnight on Saturday, June 1, 2024, Becky Lynch, known as “The Man,” officially became a free agent as her WWE contract expired. The former WWE Women’s World Champion is now navigating free agency for the first time in 11 years. Her previous WWE contract, a three-year extension signed in 2021, concluded on Friday. The last time Lynch was a free agent was back in 2013.

WWE seemingly concluded Lynch’s tenure by having her lose the women’s world title to Liv Morgan at WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024. Additionally, Lynch was defeated in the champions' rematch on this week’s WWE Raw.

Reports from Fightful Select suggest that WWE anticipated Lynch taking a break even before her recent title win. Despite this, they proceeded with the storyline, deeming it more compelling for her to capture the gold.

There was no last-minute agreement between WWE and Lynch, but the company has expressed its desire to work with her in the future. WWE officials described Lynch as a “class act” and noted she had informed them about her planned hiatus.

Currently, there is no expectation from WWE or Lynch’s close associates that she will join another promotion. However, significant offers are anticipated as she steps into free agency.

Industry experts predict Lynch will receive the most lucrative contract offers ever extended to a woman in professional wrestling.